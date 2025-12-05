EU envoy calls South Korea a potential 'partner' in combating hybrid warfare in Europe
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 19:40
- LEE SOO-JUNG
“We are strengthening defense with our partners,” Astuto said during a media roundtable hosted at the EU delegation office in central Seoul.
Astuto said he believes that Europe can benefit from the cybersecurity and defense partnership with South Korea in an era when the continent is “tested by actors that want to destabilize democracies," referring to the war between Ukraine and Russia. He additionally noted that continuing security dialogue with Seoul is very "relevant" to what is happening in Europe nowadays.
The bilateral Security and Defense partnership between Europe and South Korea encompasses cybersecurity issues and foreign information manipulation and interference. It was signed in November of last year. Seoul was the fourth partner to ratify the partnership with the EU.
Astuto also emphasized that South Korea is an “essential” partner for Europe’s environmental initiatives and AI innovation, noting these efforts are timely developments.
“After signing the bilateral FTA [in 2010], both of our economies have transformed, and we felt the need to complement the agreement to make it more effective,” the ambassador said. “That’s why we had the Green Partnership and Digital Partnership with Korea.”
The Green Partnership aims to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius and calls for joint action to combat climate change. The Digital Partnership intends to facilitate bilateral cooperation on emerging technologies, including semiconductors, AI, quantum technologies and 6G.
“Korea has been a champion of microprocessors, batteries and electric vehicles,” the ambassador said, noting that spheres for bilateral cooperation are “expanding.”
“We need to achieve growth and create jobs through the protection of the environment. The investments should be targeted to reach this objective.”
Regarding the recent dialogue between Seoul and Brussels over the EU’s imposition of additional tariffs on steel product imports, Astuto said his agency “recognizes” the concerns expressed by the Korean industry and authorities. The Korean steelmakers and industry officials have claimed that EU's measure would undermine Korean products' price competitiveness in the European market.
The ambassador said the EU has always preferred a “collective solution,” which benefits both sides.
Yet, he said the EU cannot leave the issue — European steel products losing ground to foreign imports in their regional market — unaddressed.
"Still, we are ready to listen to the concerns of our partners," Astuto said.
Astuto, an Italian career diplomat, began his four-year term in Korea in September this year. Previously, he served as the head of the EU Delegation to India and Bhutan from 2019 to 2023 and managed multilateral diplomacy at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs before his posting to Korea.
