 Korea, Egypt discuss arms cooperation in Cairo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, Egypt discuss arms cooperation in Cairo

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 14:05
Korean and Egyptian defense officials discuss arms cooperation in Cairo on Dec. 5. [DEFENSE ACQUISITION PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION]

Korean and Egyptian defense officials discuss arms cooperation in Cairo on Dec. 5. [DEFENSE ACQUISITION PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION]

 
Korean and Egyptian defense officials have discussed ways to expand their arms industry cooperation on the sidelines of a trade show held in the Middle Eastern country, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Friday.
 
In the talks held on the sidelines of the Egypt Defence Expo earlier this week, officials discussed follow-up support measures for Egypt's acquisition of the Korean K9 self-propelled howitzer and areas of additional cooperation, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
 

Related Article

DAPA officials also visited Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace's local office and K9 manufacturing plant, as the two countries are seeking to locally build the weapons systems in a phased manner.
 
Hanwha Aerospace signed a 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) deal in 2022 to export K9 howitzers to Egypt, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Yonhap
tags egypt korea defence

More in Diplomacy

Slovak Embassy hosts calm Christmas gathering

Korea, Egypt discuss arms cooperation in Cairo

'Korea's turn to visit Japan': Lee, Takaichi aim to hold bilateral summit in Nara early next year

President Lee lays out plan for ‘nuclear free’ Korean Peninsula. But will Pyongyang buy it?

Foreign Ministry lowers travel alerts for Cambodian tourist spots as scam crimes decrease

Related Stories

[Into the heart of the country] Mummies and tombs tell tales of ancient peoples

Korea-Egypt cooperation

After 10 years, Egypt finally buys Korea's K-9 howitzers

44 Korean nationals, 1 Korean American evacuated from Israel to Egypt by authorities

Celebrating 71st anniversary of Egyptian Revolution

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)