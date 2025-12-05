'Korea's turn to visit Japan': Lee, Takaichi aim to hold bilateral summit in Nara early next year

New visa support desk launched at U.S. embassy in Seoul aims to prevent repeat of Georgia ICE detentions fiasco

EU envoy calls South Korea a potential 'partner' in combating hybrid warfare in Europe

Related Stories

Korean gov't to investigate claims that workers detained in Georgia were abused

Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says

U.S. to allow skilled Korean visa holders to work at factory sites, Foreign Ministry says

Korean Embassy in U.S. hires former PR firm of Trump's chief of staff pick

Korean nationals detained in U.S. ICE raid to return home on chartered flight