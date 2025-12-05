Slovak Embassy hosts calm Christmas gathering
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:46
- SEO JI-EUN
The Slovak Embassy in Seoul hosted its annual Christmas gathering on Thursday evening, welcoming diplomats, community members and friends of Slovakia for an evening featuring traditional holiday dishes.
Ambassador Marek Repovsky opened the reception by noting that the event was held “366 days later than last year — deliberately one day later — just to see whether anything would happen on this exact date.”
His remark referenced the turbulent events of Dec. 3 last year, when former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in the night, adding humorously that the timing ensured that “whatever happened last year would not become associated with our event.” He also expressed appreciation that Korea had “navigated […] the past year smoothly and strengthened its democracy.”
Guests were invited to enjoy a spread of classic Slovak Christmas foods prepared by embassy staff and volunteer cooks, including kapustnica (a sauerkraut-based soup), bryndzove halusky (soft potato dumplings) and fried cutlets, as well as a variety of Christmas sweets and pastries, including chimney bread.
The annual reception is part of the embassy’s efforts to share Slovak holiday customs with the international community in Korea.
