North using generative AI to train hackers, conduct research, experts say
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 10:37
North Korea is using generative AI, such as ChatGPT, to train professional hackers and conduct scientific and technological research at universities, experts say.
The Korea Media and Communications Commission and Hanyang University’s Unification Education Program Group held the “South-North Broadcasting and Telecommunications International Conference” (translated) on Thursday. Experts in attendance analyzed that North Korea is intensifying its investments in science and technology in pursuit of becoming a powerful economic state.
“Since Kim Jong-un took power, North Korea has been implementing policies that emphasize science and technology,” said Park Min-ju, a professor at the National Institute for Peace, Unification and Democracy Education. “North Korean universities are using ChatGPT, facial recognition technologies and AI robots for medical assistance.”
Regarding ChatGPT, Park noted, “It is highly likely that ChatGPT is used under surveillance and in a restricted manner to train hackers or elite IT personnel,” and added, “While the general public cannot use it to satisfy personal curiosity, it could be used to infer what kinds of information South Korea is interested in and what data it possesses.”
The current state of smartphones in North Korea was also revealed at the conference. Park said that approximately 55 different smartphone models have been released by around 10 companies, and that low-cost basic phones also exist along with these smartphones.
Recent models such as the Jindallae 7 are reported to be equipped with AI capabilities. However, control and surveillance technologies have also become more advanced, including automatic screenshot functions and watermarking to trace file distribution paths.
Martyn Williams, a researcher at the U.S.-based think tank the Stimson Center, stated that there are an estimated 6.5 to 7 million mobile subscribers in North Korea, meaning about one in four residents owns a phone. He added that in Pyongyang, mobile phones have become part of everyday life, and the variety of smartphone models has doubled.
Williams also estimated that North Korea installed a 4G network around 2023, which he believes marked the beginning of smartphone proliferation.
Although internet use on North Korean smartphones is restricted, a variety of apps are reportedly available, including those for electronic payments, video playback, gaming, foreign language learning and cooking.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG
