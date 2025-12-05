Presidential office accepts resignation of aide over alleged influence peddling

The presidential office said on Thursday it has accepted the resignation of a presidential aide over allegations of influence peddling.The office said Kim Nam-kuk, the presidential secretary for digital communications, offered his resignation earlier in the day.His resignation came two days after Democratic Party deputy floor leader Moon Jin-seog was caught on camera reading a Telegram message between him and Kim during a parliamentary session.In the message captured on Moon's mobile phone, Moon asked Kim to recommend an acquaintance for the top post of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.Kim replied that he would recommend the figure to presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and Kim Hyun-ji, a longtime aide of President Lee Jae Myung appointed as Lee's personal secretary in September.On Wednesday, the presidential office said it issued a warning to “the official who had delivered [...] information in an improper manner,” referring to Kim Nam-kuk.Yonhap