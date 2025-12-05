More in Social Affairs

Entertainer Park Na-rae under investigation for assault after former managers claim abuse

At factories and farms, foreign workers are essential — in town, they're neighbors

Coupang logs most e-commerce consumer complaints over last four years

'Koo Ha-ra Act' passes: Benefits blocked for parents who neglect child-rearing responsibilities

Media outlet claims actor Cho Jin-woong was sent to juvenile detention as a minor for serious crimes