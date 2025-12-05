Entertainer Park Na-rae under investigation for assault after former managers claim abuse
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 18:54
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Entertainer Park Na-rae, who is facing allegations of abusing her former managers, is now under police investigation on charges including assault. Her agency has promised to take "necessary legal action" in response.
The Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul said Friday that it received a complaint through the national petition system accusing Park of aggravated assault, violations of the Medical Service Act and the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, among other charges. The complaint lists Park, her mother, an unidentified medical professional and a former manager as the accused.
The development follows Park’s former managers beginning legal action against Park, claiming workplace bullying and aggravated assault. They reportedly argue that Park verbally and physically abused them, including over their refusal to drink alcohol, and are preparing to file a damages suit.
They also claim they were forced to handle Park’s medical-related tasks, such as making appointments and obtaining proxy prescriptions, and that reimbursements for production expenses and personal spending were not correctly processed. The former managers have filed for a provisional seizure of Park’s real estate.
Producers of MBC’s new entertainment program, in which Park appears, canceled the recording scheduled for Friday. Park’s agency issued a statement the same day saying it is consulting a law firm.
“We are currently verifying the exact facts regarding recent media reports based on claims made by two of Park Na-rae’s former managers,” the statement read.
“The two employees, who worked with Park for about one year and three months, recently resigned, and we duly paid their severance,” said the statement. “However, after receiving their severance, they demanded an additional amount equivalent to 10 percent of the company’s previous annual revenue.”
Park’s agency described itself as "a small, single-artist management company" and that it "recently learned that its registration as a popular culture and arts planning business had been delayed.”
“The responsibility for the registration had been assigned to the former employees who raised the issue," said the agency, adding that it "has since confirmed that [the former managers] falsely reported at the time that all procedures had been completed.”
“After resigning, they reported these matters to the media, and we became fully aware of the situation only after receiving inquiries from reporters,” said the statement. “We deeply reflect on our operational shortcomings and are currently carrying out all necessary procedures promptly.”
The agency claimed that the suing former managers “continued to raise new allegations over time, placing pressure on Park and the company, and the amount they demanded has now grown into the billions of won.” The statement added that Park is “experiencing significant emotional distress due to their sudden resignations, the unfounded claims that followed, the expanding financial demands and mounting media pressure.”
“We acknowledge that there were shortcomings in our operations, and we do not intend to avoid responsibility where we are at fault,” said the statement. “However, as baseless claims continue to cause unnecessary misunderstandings and pressure, we have determined that we can no longer comply with unilateral demands. After legal review, we have decided to take necessary legal action.”
