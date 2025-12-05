From ice to nice — or at least nicer, with temperatures set to rise over weekend
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 14:57 Updated: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:06
Following heavy snowfall on Thursday evening, roads iced over across Seoul due to a cold snap on Friday, raising concerns of a difficult evening commute. Over the weekend, however, mild westerly winds are expected to push daytime temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).
The morning low in Seoul on Friday was minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, with temperatures dropping to minus 13 degrees in Nowon District, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
In Sinseo-myeon, Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, it fell to minus 16.3 degrees, and some parts of the greater capital area experienced temperatures below minus 10.
Because of the subzero temperatures, the snow that fell the previous day didn’t melt but instead froze, turning streets and alleys into icy paths. As a result, just like during the evening commute Thursday evening, road icing led to traffic congestion during the morning rush hour on Friday.
As the day progressed, temperatures began to rise, and cold wave advisories across central regions were lifted. However, temperatures in most parts of the country are expected to remain around 5 degrees Celsius during the afternoon on Friday, with strong winds making it feel even colder.
In particular, during late Friday afternoon, snow that melts during the day is expected to refreeze, forming icy roads and black ice in many areas. This means there’s a high risk of traffic accidents and repeated congestion during the evening commute.
“Icy roads are likely to form on backstreets, alleyways, slopes and shaded areas with low temperatures,” a KMA official said. “Please exercise caution to avoid traffic accidents and falls while walking.”
On Saturday, warm westerly winds are expected to replace the cold northern winds, causing a sharp rise in daytime temperatures.
However, with cold air still present inland and warmer air moving in, rain clouds may form and produce light rain — around 1 millimeter (0.04 inches) — in the central region during the afternoon.
On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise even further, resulting in milder-than-average weather. In Seoul, the daytime high is forecast to reach 8 degrees on Saturday and 12 degrees on Sunday, a 10-degree jump from Friday. Some areas may see temperature spikes exceeding 10 degrees.
However, morning temperatures in central regions are still expected to be below 5 degrees, so residents are advised to remain prepared for the cold.
“On Saturday, large temperature swings of around 15 degrees are expected in inland areas nationwide, and on Sunday, particularly in the southern interior,” the KMA official said. “Please be mindful of the rapid temperature changes and take care of your health.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)