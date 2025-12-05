High schoolers in Daegu steal storage devices with personal info of teachers, students
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:23
Students at a private high school in Daegu broke into the principal’s office and the administrative office and stole storage devices containing personal information of teachers and students, the Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education said Friday.
The education office has launched an audit and has also referred the matter to the police for investigation.
Five seniors at the school entered the principal’s office and the administrative office on Sept. 20, a Saturday, through the unlocked office of the school's board of directors, according to the Daegu Office of Education on Friday. There, they stole USB flash drives and external hard drives.
The stolen storage devices reportedly contained students' personal information, such as their student records, as well as teachers' resident registration numbers and personnel records.
The school became aware of the incident in October but only belatedly reported it to the police, failing to notify the education office at the time.
The specific motives of the students who took the personal data have yet to be identified.
“Through the audit and investigation, we plan to determine how the students accessed the personal data of students and teachers and what information may have been leaked,” said a representative from the education office. “So far, we have found no indication that the data taken by the students has been leaked externally.”
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
