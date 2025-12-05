 K-Arts cancels admission offer to student with school violence record
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

K-Arts cancels admission offer to student with school violence record

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 14:17
Pyeon Jang-wan, president of the Korea National University of Arts, delivers a policy report at a plenary session of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 28, regarding the admission of a student with a record of school violence. [YONHAP]

Pyeon Jang-wan, president of the Korea National University of Arts, delivers a policy report at a plenary session of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 28, regarding the admission of a student with a record of school violence. [YONHAP]

 
The Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) has canceled a prospective student’s admission due to their history of school violence, the university said Friday.
 
The decision was made on Thursday by the university’s admissions policy committee, which had 12 members, including professors and outside experts.
 

Related Article

The committee unanimously agreed to cancel the admission offer after reviewing multiple matters, including disciplinary actions taken against the student and the need to protect the educational rights of the school community.
 
The university said it will proceed with the legal and administrative procedures to finalize the decision.
 
Recently, K-Arts sparked backlash for admitting a student who had previously received a Level 4 disciplinary action for school violence — a penalty that includes mandatory community service and is recorded on the student’s permanent school record. The student was set to enroll as a first year student in March 2026.
 
K-Arts acknowledged a fault in the admissions process. The school, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, did not incorporate updated government guidelines that require admissions committees to consider applicants’ school violence records.
 
“We finalized the admissions guidelines for the 2026 school year on March 31 without reflecting the government rules,” a K-Arts spokesperson said. “We recognize the seriousness of the situation.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags university school violence student k-arts

More in Social Affairs

Media outlet claims actor Cho Jin-woong was sent to juvenile detention as a minor for serious crimes

High schoolers in Daegu steal storage devices with personal info of teachers, students

Police receive almost 2,000 reports as snow brings surge of traffic accidents and congestion

Cloudy with a chance of money: Passersby recover hundreds of 50,000 won bills dropped downtown

From ice to nice — or at least nicer, with temperatures set to rise over weekend

Related Stories

Universities now factoring school violence in admissions decisions

Government moves to shield teachers from false accusations

Universities ask medical students to sign antidiscrimination pledges before returning to studies

Students, teachers have differing opinions on school violence: Survey

Investigation launched into physical assault of teacher by 3rd grader
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)