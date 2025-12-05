 'Koo Ha-ra Act' passes: Benefits blocked for parents who neglect child-rearing responsibilities
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'Koo Ha-ra Act' passes: Benefits blocked for parents who neglect child-rearing responsibilities

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 16:18
The National Pension Service [NEWS1]

The National Pension Service [NEWS1]

 
Parents who fail to fulfill their child-rearing responsibilities will no longer be able to claim benefits after the death of a child, marking the full application of the so-called “Koo Ha-ra Act” to Korea’s pension system.
 
The Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Pension Service (NPS) announced Friday that a revision to the National Pension Act, which bars parents who neglect their caregiving duties from receiving survivor benefits, passed the National Assembly’s plenary session.
 

Related Article

 
The change is seen as more than a technical adjustment — it reflects a growing demand for social justice and public sentiment to be reflected in the distribution of public pension funds.
 
Under the revised law, parents who fail to fulfill their responsibilities for raising a minor will be excluded from receiving survivor benefits. In the past, even parents who had abandoned their children were able to collect insurance payouts or pension benefits on the basis of their legal inheritance rights, sparking widespread criticism.
 
The “Koo Ha-ra Act” is named after the late singer who died in 2019. Koo was a popular K-pop singer best known as a member of girl group Kara. Koo’s older brother called for revisions to the Civil Act and inheritance laws after their estranged mother of 20 years sought half of Koo’s estate.
 
The new rule requires a court ruling on the “loss of inheritance rights.” Under Article 1004-2 of the Civil Act, if a family court determines that a parent had abandoned or abused their child, forfeiting their legal right to inherit, the NPS can use that decision to deny survivor benefit claims.
 
The restriction applies not only to survivor pensions but also to other forms of payouts, including lump-sum refunds, death benefits and unpaid benefits — effectively blocking any financial gain derived from the death of a child.
 
The revised act will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, in line with the implementation schedule of the related amendment to the Civil Act. After that date, parents who have lost their inheritance rights will be unable to file benefit claims with the pension service.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags koo ha-ra pension law

More in Social Affairs

Coupang logs most e-commerce consumer complaints over last four years

'Koo Ha-ra Act' passes: Benefits blocked for parents who neglect child-rearing responsibilities

Media outlet claims actor Cho Jin-woong was sent to juvenile detention as a minor for serious crimes

High schoolers in Daegu steal storage devices with personal info of teachers, students

Police receive almost 2,000 reports as snow brings surge of traffic accidents and congestion

Related Stories

Late singer Koo Ha-ra's boyfriend sentenced to year in prison for assault, blackmail

Zico's agency pursues legal action against rumors of the rapper stealing Koo Ha-ra's safe

Safe reported stolen from the home of late singer Goo Ha-ra

Koo Ha-ra played pivotal role in exposing the Burning Sun scandal: BBC

Koo Ha-ra's tip-off, K-pop's 'dark underbelly' revealed in BBC documentary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)