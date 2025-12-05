'Koo Ha-ra Act' passes: Benefits blocked for parents who neglect child-rearing responsibilities
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 16:18
Parents who fail to fulfill their child-rearing responsibilities will no longer be able to claim benefits after the death of a child, marking the full application of the so-called “Koo Ha-ra Act” to Korea’s pension system.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Pension Service (NPS) announced Friday that a revision to the National Pension Act, which bars parents who neglect their caregiving duties from receiving survivor benefits, passed the National Assembly’s plenary session.
The change is seen as more than a technical adjustment — it reflects a growing demand for social justice and public sentiment to be reflected in the distribution of public pension funds.
Under the revised law, parents who fail to fulfill their responsibilities for raising a minor will be excluded from receiving survivor benefits. In the past, even parents who had abandoned their children were able to collect insurance payouts or pension benefits on the basis of their legal inheritance rights, sparking widespread criticism.
The “Koo Ha-ra Act” is named after the late singer who died in 2019. Koo was a popular K-pop singer best known as a member of girl group Kara. Koo’s older brother called for revisions to the Civil Act and inheritance laws after their estranged mother of 20 years sought half of Koo’s estate.
The new rule requires a court ruling on the “loss of inheritance rights.” Under Article 1004-2 of the Civil Act, if a family court determines that a parent had abandoned or abused their child, forfeiting their legal right to inherit, the NPS can use that decision to deny survivor benefit claims.
The restriction applies not only to survivor pensions but also to other forms of payouts, including lump-sum refunds, death benefits and unpaid benefits — effectively blocking any financial gain derived from the death of a child.
The revised act will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, in line with the implementation schedule of the related amendment to the Civil Act. After that date, parents who have lost their inheritance rights will be unable to file benefit claims with the pension service.
