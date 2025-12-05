Media commission investigates Coupang for difficult account deleting process
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 08:10
The Korea Media and Communications Commission on Thursday launched an emergency probe into whether the process of deleting an account on Coupang — which involves as many as six separate steps — unlawfully restricts users' right to cancel services.
The investigation comes as account deletion requests have surged following the massive leak of 33.7 million users' personal information.
“We will examine whether Coupang’s account deletion path constitutes an act of restricting users’ cancellation rights, which is banned under the Telecommunications Business Act,” the commission said on Thursday. “We believe the company’s current process causes considerable inconvenience to users. If any violations are found, we will impose strict measures, including corrective orders and fines.”
Deleting a Coupang account is similar to navigating a maze. The process begins on the Coupang app, where a user must head to the personal information menu on the main screen, open the settings page and find the page for editing member information.
After completing these steps and entering their password, they are instructed to switch to their computer.
On the computer, the user must locate the My Coupang page and repeat the previous two steps — locating the page for editing personal information and re-entering their password — before scrolling to the bottom of the page. There, they must choose the option to delete their account, enter their password for a third time, confirm their usage history and complete a survey.
Then and only then is their account deleted.
Users have voiced frustration. “It’s so cumbersome and time-consuming that I still haven’t managed to delete my account,” said Lee Ye-rin, a Coupang member.
Online communities are filled with similar complaints, with posts reading, “I gave up halfway,” and “My parents couldn’t do it on their own, so I had to do it for them.”
During an emergency parliamentary investigation on Wednesday, Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Park Sang-hyuk rebuked the process, saying, “If this isn’t difficult, what is?”
Ironically, Coupang’s daily active users (DAU) have hit an all-time high. According to data tech company IGAWorks, Coupang logged nearly 18 million daily active users on Monday — the highest figure ever recorded.
The number exceeded 17 million for the first time on Nov. 30, the day after Coupang publicly disclosed the data leak. Before news of the scandal broke, DAU numbers hovered in the mid-16 million range from Nov. 24 to 29, indicating a clear rebound.
Some analysts say the jump is likely temporary, driven by users logging in to check notices or change passwords in the wake of the breach. Others point to Coupang’s efficient and rare services — such as early morning deliveries and “rocket” deliveries, or those usually made within 24 hours — which have become deeply embedded in consumers' daily lives, making it difficult for them to switch platforms.
“There is no obvious alternative that comes to mind,” said Park Sang-gyun, a university student.
Meanwhile, Coupang is expected to post an official apology with the term “personal information leak,” following corrective orders from the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC). The company has framed the incident as an “exposure” rather than “leak” in previous notices and apologies.
Under Korean law, “leak” implies managerial negligence, while “exposure” suggests accidental disclosure under the company's control and carries weaker liability. Consequently, Coupang's decision to use “exposure” has been widely criticized as an attempt to minimize legal responsibility.
“The exact time has not been determined, but discussions are underway to post an apology soon,” said a source familiar with Coupang’s internal affairs. On Wednesday, the PIPC ordered Coupang to “revise ‘exposure’ to ‘leak,’ reissue notifications and submit the results within seven days.”
“The directive is not legally binding, but failure to comply within seven days will increase potential fines,” a PIPC official told the JoongAng Ilbo.
Still, criticism over Coupang’s slow response appears inevitable. According to DP Rep. Choi Min-hee, the Ministry of Science and ICT had twice advised Coupang to correct “exposure” to “leak,” but the company failed to follow the guidance.
Separately, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) began an on-site inspection of Coupang’s identification system. A Coupang Pay account is automatically created when users make an account on the platform, which has raised concerns that payment information can also be breached.
“We began the on-site inspection on Dec. 2,” FSS Gov. Lee Chan-jin said during Wednesday’s inquiry. “If we find anything suspicious, we will immediately elevate it to a formal investigation.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LIM SUN-YOUNG,NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
