 Media outlet claims actor Cho Jin-woong was sent to juvenile detention as a minor for serious crimes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Media outlet claims actor Cho Jin-woong was sent to juvenile detention as a minor for serious crimes

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 15:37
Actor Cho Jin-woong [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Cho Jin-woong [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A recent article released on Friday is claiming that Cho Jin-woong was sent to a juvenile detention center for committing serious crimes as a minor. His agency said that it is currently working to verify the claims.
 
Domestic entertainment outlet Dispatch reported on Friday that Cho, during his high school years, was involved in crimes such as sexual assault and theft, and received a juvenile protection disposition resulting in his admission to a juvenile detention facility.
 

Related Article

 
The outlet also reported that in 2003, while working as a theater actor, Cho was fined for assaulting a fellow theater member during an outing, and that he also had his driver’s license revoked for driving under the influence.
 
Cho made his film debut in January 2004 with “Once Upon a Time in High School,” and began using the name "Cho Jin-woong" — his father’s name — instead of his birth name, Cho Won-jun.
 
Sources cited by the outlet claimed, “How could he have used his real name after doing something like that?” suggesting that the name change was meant to conceal his criminal past.
 
Regarding the allegations, Cho’s agency Saram Entertainment stated, “We are in the process of verifying the facts,” adding, “We will issue an official statement later.”
 
Cho is currently appearing in SBS’s current affairs program “Chasing Borderless Crime,” and is set to star in the upcoming tvN drama “The Second Signal” — his first project in 10 years with co-stars Kim Hye-soo and Lee Je-hoon, scheduled for release next year.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Cho Jin-woong crimes minor juvenile

More in Social Affairs

Media outlet claims actor Cho Jin-woong was sent to juvenile detention as a minor for serious crimes

High schoolers in Daegu steal storage devices with personal info of teachers, students

Police receive almost 2,000 reports as snow brings surge of traffic accidents and congestion

Cloudy with a chance of money: Passersby recover hundreds of 50,000 won bills dropped downtown

From ice to nice — or at least nicer, with temperatures set to rise over weekend

Related Stories

Uhm Jung-hwa, Cho Jin-woong selected as jurors for best actor prize at BIFF

Cho Jin-woong is a 'Dead Man' in Ha Joon-won's directorial debut film

Lee Won-tae's 'The Devil’s Deal' invited to Fantasia International Film Festival

Cho Jin-woong to replace Lee Sun-kyun in upcoming drama

Pianist Cho Seong-jin named Opus Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)