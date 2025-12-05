Police seek removal of 'Korean accounts for sale' on Chinese e-commerce platform
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 20:53
The National Police Agency has asked a major Chinese online e-commerce platform to remove posts advertising the sale of “Korean accounts.”
According to the agency on Friday, police recently detected the problematic posts during monitoring efforts and requested their removal from Taobao, Alibaba’s e-commerce platform, through Interpol.
Posts offering to sell Korean user accounts for major domestic online platforms — including Coupang, Musinsa and CJ Olive Young — have repeatedly appeared on Taobao and other Chinese online marketplaces.
Such posts on Taobao have declined following the recent large-scale personal data leak at Coupang, but sales of accounts for other platforms continue, police said.
The agency plans to continue monitoring online activity and will request removals when problematic posts are discovered.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)