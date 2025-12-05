The 'nobody' who wielded power to mock a party and a government

The special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki summoned the wife of Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, a former leader of the People Power Party (PPP), to appear today. Investigators are looking into allegations that she provided a Roger Vivier handbag worth about 1 million won to Kim Keon Hee shortly after Kim Gi-hyeon won the party leadership race in March 2023. That the team was able to identify the bag's provider immediately after searching the former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s residence in Seoul last month has raised many questions.A letter found with the handbag revealed how it was delivered. In the note, she thanked Kim Keon Hee for “helping my husband win the election.” The case stands out precisely because, unlike in other allegations where Kim Keon Hee is accused of meticulously destroying evidence, this time she left the item and the letter intact. A Van Cleef and Arpels necklace allegedly provided by Seohui Construction was later found to be a fake during a search of a relative’s home. A painting purchased by a former prosecutor from artist Lee Ufan showed similar irregularities. Testimony has also surfaced. Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geonjin Beopsa, said he lied at Kim’s request. Yu Kyung-ok, a former presidential aide considered close to Kim, said she too had been asked to support a fabricated account. It is striking that someone described as so meticulous kept both a luxury item and the accompanying letter.One possibility is that the bag's relatively low price led her to overlook it. Another is that it was intended to draw attention away from more expensive gifts. Some within the opposition speculate that it may have been a way to implicate the PPP. Misconduct involving a former party leader would damage the party itself. Kim Gi-hyeon’s explanation — that the gift represented social courtesy extended by the spouse of a ruling-party leader to the first lady — suggests a relationship between the party and Kim Keon Hee that merits scrutiny.Lawmakers who ran to Yoon’s Hannam-dong residence in a display of loyalty moments after martial law was declared began distancing themselves once the Constitutional Court ruled to remove him. Yoon, however, has continued to reach out to the People Power Party, including by issuing a statement last week criticizing the Democratic Party. That may explain why party leader Jang Dong-hyeok declined to issue a full apology on the first anniversary of the martial-law declaration.But continued revelations involving the former president and his wife put the party in an untenable position. Former party leader Han Dong-hoon and floor leader Song Eon-seog apologized to the public, while 25 lawmakers including Ahn Cheol-soo, Song Seok-jun, Park Jung-ha, Bae Joon-young, and Kim Yong-tae issued a statement describing martial law as an unconstitutional act that trampled liberal democracy.Criticism of Kim Keon Hee has also intensified. Rep. Bae Hyun-jin, head of the Seoul chapter of the party, wrote online that Kim was “a crude figure who dared to sit on a throne,” drawing fierce backlash from pro-Yoon lawmakers. Bae described her as “a private citizen with no authority whatsoever, someone who, by her own account, was ‘nobody’ who simply benefited from her husband’s luck.” Yet prosecutors sought a 15-year prison term for this “nobody.” Though Kim apologized in court, her earlier attempt to portray herself as insignificant when issuing her first apology in August undermined the sincerity of her words.Kim also contacted then-Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, asking, “How is my case going?” under circumstances in which even a justice minister must communicate with the prosecutor general only in writing regarding investigations. Kim used Telegram. Both appeared before investigators yesterday. During the martial-law period, she also exchanged messages with Cho Tae-yong, then head of the National Intelligence Service. Are the public to praise high-level officials who treat messages from a “nobody” as a priority?The dismay many Koreans feel toward the former first couple is profound. Defendants have the right to defend themselves, but strategies meant to reduce punishment may backfire. Former President Yoon, now addressed as “defendant” by former subordinates, continues to shift blame downward, while Kim insists she received only two Chanel bags. The tragedy is that no one around them seems willing to advise them that admitting wrongdoing and telling the truth may be the only remaining path toward leniency.