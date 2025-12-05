Do presidential aides intervene only in this one appointment?

Kim Nam-kuk, presidential secretary for digital communications, resigned after he was found discussing a personnel request with Rep. Moon Jin-seog, the Democratic Party’s (DP) deputy floor leader for operations. The exchange became public when cameras in the National Assembly captured Rep. Moon’s phone screen as he and Kim communicated via Telegram during a plenary session on the budget bill. Moon asked Kim to recommend Hong Sung-bum, former director-general at the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, for the presidency of the Korea Automobile Mobility Industry Association, a private-sector group. Their conversation left many stunned. When Moon wrote, “Nam-kuk, he’s our Chung-Ang University junior and served as spokesperson when the president ran for governor... seems qualified. Can you recommend him?” Kim replied, “Yes. I’ll recommend him to Brother Hun-sik (Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik) and Sister Hyun-ji (chief of the First Presidential Aide’s Office)!”Moon and Kim are both members of a seven-person group considered President Lee Jae Myung’s earliest political circle. Both are Chung-Ang University alumni, and Kim is often referred to as the president’s “kid brother.” It was such figures — neither of whom hold authority over public appointments — who were caught trying to influence the leadership of a private association. The reference to Kim Hyun-ji is especially notable. Formerly presidential secretary for general affairs and responsible for personnel matters, she abruptly changed positions after the People Power Party (PPP) called for her appearance in the National Assembly, and she did not show up for the audit. The text exchange has strengthened suspicions about her influence. That two longtime confidants of the president, holding senior roles in the presidential office and the Democratic Party, named her directly adds to public concern.If lobbying extends even to private-sector positions with annual pay of about 200 million won, the obvious question is how much influence was exerted over public institutions. As the controversy grew, Kim resigned, and Moon issued a brief apology saying he would “exercise greater caution.” The DP responded with only a “serious warning” from floor leader Kim Byung-ki. That cannot be the end of the matter. The presidential office must examine whether the public personnel system has been compromised and whether additional cases of influence-peddling exist.It has been only a year since Koreans were shaken by the Dec. 3 martial law declaration engineered by senior officials who shared high school ties with former president Yoon Suk Yeol. The Lee administration pledged to correct such abuses, yet signs of academic networks shaping personnel decisions have emerged only six months after Lee took office. A ruling bloc that controls both government and the National Assembly and wields enough influence to unsettle judicial independence must recognize that failure to uphold strict internal discipline risks consequences that will be difficult to contain.