Life abroad and the power of coaching: A personal reflection

The author is International Student from Singapore at Sookmyung Women’s University, Big Data and Analysis Convergence.I have been studying abroad in South Korea for over two years, and it has been one of the most fulfilling and defining chapters of my life. This chapter began in Singapore when I was awarded the Global Korea Scholarship in July 2023, which brought me to South Korea for both my Korean language studies and my master’s degree.When I first arrived in South Korea in September 2023, many things felt unfamiliar and overwhelming, especially because of the language barrier. I was not yet fluent in Korean, which made even simple tasks, such as visiting the bank, challenging. However, after a full year of Korean language study at Sookmyung Women’s University’s Global Language Institute, I was ultimately able to achieve TOPIK Level 6. After completing my year of language studies, I began my master’s program in Big Data and Analysis Convergence at Sookmyung Women’s University.This marked the start of another new chapter, filled with challenges such as communicating my ideas to Korean professors and classmates and understanding technical concepts in a non-native language. These challenges were difficult, yet they brought me a renewed sense of fulfillment. They helped me grow in perseverance and adaptability, and taught me to navigate moments of uncertainty in an unfamiliar environment.Now in the second year of my master’s program, I am grateful that despite the difficulties, I have adapted well to graduate school. With deeper knowledge in my field and improved language fluency, I am able to communicate more effectively and build stronger friendships. However, new challenges await as I begin preparing for the next chapter after I complete my degree next year.Thankfully, through the International Student Network 200 (ISN200), I came across a coaching program that arrived just when I was searching for clarity. While living abroad is exciting, it also brings moments when I feel as though I have lost my sense of direction and my future becomes unclear. Hence, these sessions created a space where I could slow down, reflect, and evaluate myself more objectively.The coaches in this program are highly experienced professionals who are former vice presidents from SK Group, which makes the program both credible and deeply engaging. One of the most memorable moments from my coaching sessions was a phrase my coach shared: “Small change creates big change.” Instead of always striving for big changes, we should start with small actions—because they eventually lead to meaningful transformation. This resonated with me deeply, especially because I am interested in innovation and creating positive change. It applies not only to my personal life but also to the field I hope to enter after graduation.Beyond this, my coach guided me to explore questions I had never taken the time to consider. Questions such as “What genuinely brings me joy?” and “What makes me feel fulfilled?” helped me identify the areas I should focus on to ensure I experience fulfillment every day.Through these conversations, I rediscovered small but meaningful sources of happiness—things I had overlooked while focusing solely on academics and responsibilities. This rediscovery encouraged me to rethink how I structure my days, ensuring they are not just filled with tasks but also with intentional learning and personal contentment. It reminded me that growth does not always come from grand achievements, but often from the simple, everyday choices I make.The coaching program also had a practical impact on my professional development. As someone preparing to enter the workforce, I often struggled to express my experiences confidently in personal statements and cover letters. I knew what I had accomplished, but not always how to translate it into a compelling narrative. My coach helped me break down my strengths, understand the value of my unique background, and communicate my story authentically.The coaching program has given me tools that extend far beyond academics or my future profession. It has helped me reconnect with myself, clarify my goals, and approach challenges with a renewed mindset.Ultimately, my time abroad has taught me that living in a foreign country is far more than simply adapting to a new environment. It is an ongoing process of learning who I am, discovering resilience, building new communities, and allowing myself to grow through both uncertainty and opportunity. For me, this journey has been very impactful, and the support I received along the way has played an essential role in this journey.