Congress moves to limit advanced chip exports to China despite objections from Nvidia's Huang
Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 17:59 Updated: 05 Dec. 2025, 18:04
U.S. lawmakers moved to block the export of advanced chips to China just a day after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged the White House to allow them, sharpening a clash between Washington and Silicon Valley over AI technology.
Six Republican and Democratic senators on Thursday introduced the Secure and Feasible Exports (SAFE) Chips Act, which orders U.S. authorities to reject license applications for any chips more powerful than those already permitted for at least 30 months. The bill also requires a 30-day notice to Congress before the government changes export rules.
It designates China, including Hong Kong and Macau, as well as North Korea, Russia and Iran hostile states.
"The United States leads the AI race with communist China due in large part to our dominance of global compute power,” said Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, who co-sponsored the bill.
“The best AI chips are made by American companies. Denying Beijing access to these AI chips is essential to our national security."
"This bipartisan bill will protect America’s advantage in computing power so that the world’s most next-generation AI models are built at home by American companies, and the world’s infrastructure is built on the American tech stack," Sen. Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, added.
Huang met U.S. President Donald Trump and several Republican senators on Wednesday in Washington, arguing that restricting Nvidia’s sales to China would only benefit Chinese firms such as Huawei.
Bloomberg reported the same day that Congress planned to remove language curbing Nvidia and AMD's overseas AI chip sales from the annual National Defense Authorization Act, calling it a win for Nvidia's lobbying efforts.
The prospect that the Trump administration might also approve certain exports prompted opponents in Washington to push their own bill.
Some U.S. politicians voiced distrust of Huang.
“I don’t consider him to be an objective, credible source about whether we should be selling chips to China,” Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s got more money than the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost, and he wants even more."
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon called Huang an "arms merchant.”
Nvidia and AMD say tighter controls risk accelerating China’s efforts to build a fully domestic chip industry. AMD CEO Lisa Su said on Thursday that the company already secured licenses to export AI accelerators to China and is prepared to pay a 15 percent tax to the U.S. government.
Trump said in August that Nvidia and AMD agreed to pay the United States 15 percent of their revenue from sales of high-end chips to China in exchange for export approvals.
In the meantime, China’s AI chipmakers continue to attract capital. Moore Threads, a firm specializing in graphics processing unit design, surged 500 percent in its initial public offering in Shanghai on Friday, raising 8 billion yuan ($1.13 billion). The company was founded by a former Nvidia China executive.
Cambricon Technologies, listed since 2020 and positioning itself as an alternative to Nvidia, has seen its shares rise 144 percent over the past year.
Chinese engineers who previously worked on Google’s tensor processing unit (TPU) development also released what they describe as a domestic version of the AI accelerator as Google’s own TPU improvements draw attention.
Nvidia and AMD continue to seek export and import licenses from both Washington and Beijing while trying to maintain ties with customers in China.
Nvidia said in an X post on Wednesday that its "Kimi K2 Thinking MoE model sees a 10x performance leap" on the company's Blackwell servers.
Kimi is a high-performance open-source model released by Chinese startup Moonshot AI in January. It uses a Mixture of Experts architecture that was adopted by the Chinese AI tool maker DeepSeek to boost performance.
Nvidia likely highlighted the model to show that Chinese AI developers’ most innovative systems still run best on Nvidia hardware.
BY SHIM SEO-HYUN
