Norad to track Santa's journey as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve this year

More in World

At least 4 countries pull out of 2026 Eurovision contest as Israel’s participation sows discord

Putin says there are points he can't agree to in the U.S. proposal to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Virginia man charged with planting pipe bombs on eve of Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021

Russia restricts FaceTime, its latest step in controlling online communications

Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor