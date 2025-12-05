 Police in Spain make 11 arrests over alleged smuggling of 300 foreign workers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Police in Spain make 11 arrests over alleged smuggling of 300 foreign workers

Published: 05 Dec. 2025, 10:44
 
Spanish police officers seize a vehicle stored inside a warehouse in Isla Mayor, Seville, Spain, on Nov. 11. [EPA/YONHAP]

Spanish police officers seize a vehicle stored inside a warehouse in Isla Mayor, Seville, Spain, on Nov. 11. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Spanish police on Thursday said they had broken up a criminal network linked to smuggling 300 workers into the country, mostly from Nepal.
 
The workers were placed illegally on farms in central and eastern Spain.
 

Related Article

 
Police arrested 11 people and are investigating two others. A total of 322 people, most from Nepal, were among the victims. Of those, 294 lacked proper documentation to live and work in Spain.
 
In a statement, police said most of those smuggled had entered on tourist visas — including for other countries within the European Union's so-called Schengen Area, which is made up of 25 of the 27 EU member countries, plus Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.
 
Once in Spain, the workers were recruited and moved to various parts of the country, where their labor rights were denied, police said.
 
In a video released by Spanish police, scores of people sat side-by-side on mattresses lined up in a dingy, low-lit room.
 
Police said the criminal network arranged for the victims' accommodation in Albacete, in south east Spain. They were crammed into rooms with poor ventilation and limited access to bathrooms in “living conditions that were completely undignified and inhumane,” police said.
 
From that location, they were allegedly transported on a daily basis to farms. The trips were made in vans, some of which didn't meet safety standards, police said, adding that on one occasion a Nepalese national died in a traffic accident.
 
Police allege that in many cases the victims employed by the criminal network didn't receive pay for months of work, besides being provided very basic meals.
 
According to the World Bank, over 20 percent of Nepal’s 30 million people live in poverty.
 

AP
tags Spain smugglers workers Nepal police

More in World

At least 4 countries pull out of 2026 Eurovision contest as Israel’s participation sows discord

Putin says there are points he can't agree to in the U.S. proposal to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Virginia man charged with planting pipe bombs on eve of Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021

Russia restricts FaceTime, its latest step in controlling online communications

Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor

Related Stories

Um Hong Gil Human Foundation celebrates reopening of earthquake-damaged school in Nepal

2 Koreans were on plane that crashed in Nepal

Korean hiker dies in Himalayas in Nepal: Reports

Ancient Himalayan village relocates as climate shifts reshape daily life

Without power, Spain's trains were immobilized. Three travelers shared their tales.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)