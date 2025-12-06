More in Industry

LG U+ reports leak of 36 users' call data over technical error

Disney's 'Zootopia 2' draws 3 million in Korea to theaters in just 11 days

[WHY] Got milk? Korean universities do.

New visa support desk launched at U.S. embassy in Seoul aims to prevent repeat of Georgia ICE detentions fiasco

Industry Ministry, ARM sign deal to train over 1,400 chip specialists in Korea