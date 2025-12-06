 Disney's 'Zootopia 2' draws 3 million in Korea to theaters in just 11 days
Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 16:43
This still from the Disney animated movie ″Zootopia 2″ depicts Nick Wilde, left, voiced by Jason Bateman, and Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin. [AP/YONHAP]

This still from the Disney animated movie ″Zootopia 2″ depicts Nick Wilde, left, voiced by Jason Bateman, and Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Disney’s animated film “Zootopia 2” — the sequel to “Zootopia” (2016) — drew over 3 million moviegoers in Korea in just 11 days.
 
Disney Korea said on Saturday that the sequel recorded a cumulative total of 3,143,786 admissions as of 12:22 a.m. on Saturday, citing the Korean Film Council's box office system record.
 
The pace is on par with the Korean records of “Inside Out 2,” last year's most watched foreign film in the country, and ahead of “Elemental” (2023) and “Moana 2” (2024).
 
Its global ticket sales have already surpassed $600 million, driven by the enduring appeal of its lead characters, rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and her fox partner Nick Wilde.
 
The sequel continues the story from where the original left off but expands the Zootopia universe with new characters and locations while keeping its predecessor's message about embracing diversity and striving for coexistence.
 

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
