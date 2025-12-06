LG U+ reports leak of 36 users' call data over technical error
Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 17:16
A technical error in LG U+'s server settings leaked the call records of some customers to other users, the company said on Saturday.
The issue was not caused by hacking, and no sensitive information, including resident registration numbers and financial data, was leaked, according to LG U+.
“During a recent service improvement process for the ixi-O app, a cache setting error caused 36 customers' call data — such as call recipient phone numbers, call times and call summaries — to be temporarily exposed to 101 other users,” LG U+ said, mentioning its AI-based call app.
“We reported the incident to the Personal Information Protection Commission at around 9 a.m. on Dec. 6.”
The leak is believed to have occurred between 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 10:59 a.m. on Dec. 3. Users who installed or reinstalled the app during that time may have seen the call information of one to six other users.
The issue was discovered around 10 a.m. on Dec. 3. LG U+ said it immediately began fixing the problem, and the information is no longer visible to others.
The company has notified affected customers by phone and text.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and concern this has caused,” the telecom operator said, adding that it will cooperate with any investigation by authorities.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
