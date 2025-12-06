 Samsung tops global foldable phone shipments in Q3
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Samsung tops global foldable phone shipments in Q3

Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 13:13 Updated: 06 Dec. 2025, 14:27
The Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Electronics's latest foldable phone, is displayed at a media event in southern Seoul on Dec. 2. [YONHAP]

The Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Electronics's latest foldable phone, is displayed at a media event in southern Seoul on Dec. 2. [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics solidified its top position in the global foldable smartphone market in the third quarter, industry data showed Saturday.
 
Samsung accounted for 64 percent of all global shipments of foldable smartphones in the July to September period, up 8 percentage points from a year ago, according to a report from Counterpoint, a market tracker.
 

Related Article

 
The company further widened its gap with China's Huawei Technologies, whose market share remained unchanged from a year ago at 15 percent during the cited period, the report said.
 
Motorola Mobility ranked third with a 7 percent market share, followed by China's Honor Device at 4 percent, Vivo Mobile Communications at 4 percent and Xiaomi at 2 percent.
 
“Global shipments of foldable smartphones went up 14 percent on year and climbed to a record quarterly high, led by the popularity of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 series,” the report said.
 
Foldable smartphones accounted for 2.5 percent of all smartphone shipments made in the third quarter this year, according to the report.
 
Meanwhile, the market tracker expects the global foldable smartphone market to grow rapidly next year due to technical developments and increased demand for premium devices amid a potential release of foldable smartphones from Apple.
 
Reports have said that Apple is working on a foldable phone, with its release to come as early as 2026. 

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung TriFold

More in Tech

Samsung tops global foldable phone shipments in Q3

Cloudflare investigating issues with dashboard

Too big to back: Samsung’s expensive Z TriFold stuck in insurance limbo

Watts the difference? Consumers confused by unequal measures of suction power in robot vacuums.

Young job seekers most impacted by rising AI use in the workplace

Related Stories

Samsung Electronics posts 4.6 trillion won operating profit for Q2, down 56% on year

Samsung has most female executives number climbs across the board

Samsung Biologics posts record high quarterly profit of $161M in Q1

Samsung Biologics clinches $352 million deal with Belgium's UCB

Samsung Biologics signs strategic agreement with Kurma Partners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)