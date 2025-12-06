Samsung tops global foldable phone shipments in Q3

Samsung Electronics solidified its top position in the global foldable smartphone market in the third quarter, industry data showed Saturday.Samsung accounted for 64 percent of all global shipments of foldable smartphones in the July to September period, up 8 percentage points from a year ago, according to a report from Counterpoint, a market tracker.The company further widened its gap with China's Huawei Technologies, whose market share remained unchanged from a year ago at 15 percent during the cited period, the report said.Motorola Mobility ranked third with a 7 percent market share, followed by China's Honor Device at 4 percent, Vivo Mobile Communications at 4 percent and Xiaomi at 2 percent.“Global shipments of foldable smartphones went up 14 percent on year and climbed to a record quarterly high, led by the popularity of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 series,” the report said.Foldable smartphones accounted for 2.5 percent of all smartphone shipments made in the third quarter this year, according to the report.Meanwhile, the market tracker expects the global foldable smartphone market to grow rapidly next year due to technical developments and increased demand for premium devices amid a potential release of foldable smartphones from Apple.Reports have said that Apple is working on a foldable phone, with its release to come as early as 2026.Yonhap