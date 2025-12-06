 Girl group Twice donates $128,500 to support Hong Kong fire relief efforts
Girl group Twice donates $128,500 to support Hong Kong fire relief efforts

Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 13:12 Updated: 06 Dec. 2025, 13:46
Girl group TWICE is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. [YONHAP]

K-pop girl group Twice has donated $1 million Hong Kong dollars ($128,500) to support recovery efforts after a devastating fire in Hong Kong, its agency JYP Entertainment said on Saturday.
 
JYP Entertainment announced via the Chinese social platform Weibo that the donation was made through World Vision Hong Kong to aid affected children and families.
 
The funds will be used to provide temporary shelters, psychological treatment, education and livelihood support to those impacted, according to the agency.
 
Twice is set to perform at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday and Sunday as part of its world tour.
 
JYP said it had discussed the situation with Live Nation, the local organizer, and ultimately decided to hold the concerts as planned.
 
“We express our condolences to the victims and extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families,” the agency added.

Yonhap
tags Korea Twice Hong Kong fire

