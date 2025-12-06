Actor Cho Jin-woong announces retirement over past misconducts
Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 20:11 Updated: 06 Dec. 2025, 22:14
“I apologize for letting down those who supported and believed in me because of my past misconduct,” Cho said in an official statement issued Saturday evening. “I accept all reprimands. Starting today, I will suspend all my activities. I am putting a period to my path as an actor.”
A local media outlet Dispatch reported Friday that Cho committed multiple offenses when he was in high school in 1994 including sexual assualt and theft and that he was sent to juvenile detention facility.
The report also claimed that he was fined in 2003, when he was not widely known, for assaulting a theater troupe member while having a drink and also that he had his driver's license revoked after driving under the influence.
Cho's agency, Saram Entertainment, partially confirmed of Cho's past misconduct but denied the sexual assault allegations.
"We confirmed with the actor that he had committed wrongdoings when he was a minor," the agency said late Friday. "But the confirmation is based on facts that have been done more than 30 years ago and it is difficult to grasp the whole situation. But we want to make it sure that he wasn't involved in sexual assault behaviors. "
Cho debuted through the 2004 film “Once Upon a Time in High School” under his stage name Cho Jin-woong instead of his legal name, Cho Won-joon. A source quoted by Dispatch claims the name change was intended to conceal his criminal history.
Earlier in the day, local broadcaster SBS said it had replaced Cho's narration for its four-episode documentary "War on Crime" (translated) which already aired the first episode. "We are taking actions on the first episode as well," the broadcaster said.
Cho had also completed filming the second season of tvN's hit drama "Signal" (2016-) where he co-stars with actors Kim Hye-soo and Lee Je-hoon which is set for air next year.
