Entertainer Park Na-rae accused of embezzlement by two former managers, which her agency denies
Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 17:58
Entertainer Park Na-rae has been accused of embezzlement by her former managers. This accusation comes after recent allegations of workplace abuse.
Ilgan Sports reported on Friday that two of Park’s former managers filed a complaint with the Gangnam Police Precinct, accusing Park of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.
The former managers claim that the entertainer, as the de facto head of her one-person agency NPark, repeatedly used company funds for personal use over a prolonged period.
Park falsely listed her former boyfriend as a full-time employee and paid him monthly wages totaling approximately 44 million won ($33,600) from January to November of this year, according to the complainants. They also claim that she transferred around 300 million won from a company account in August to help cover the ex-boyfriend's lease deposit.
Park’s mother, who is listed as the official CEO of NPark, allegedly received a total of about 55 million won in wages over 11 months, despite not performing any actual work.
The managers also claim that Park used at least 100 million won in company funds to pay for personal home maintenance costs and purchases.
Park’s agency strongly denied the allegations. “The claim that Park paid a salary to her ex-boyfriend is completely false,” the agency said. “This is a baseless attempt [from the managers] to pressure her [into accepting their demands].”
On Saturday, the agency filed a separate complaint against the two former managers for blackmail. It also stated it discovered evidence that the former managers themselves misused company funds. The agency is currently assessing the scale of the suspected embezzlement and said it will prepare an additional suit.
The same two former managers filed a petition with the Seoul Western District Court earlier this week, seeking provisional seizure of Park’s real estate assets. They also announced plans to file a damages suit of 100 million won against her.
In their statement, they claimed that Park committed workplace abuse while they were employed, including forcing them to drink alcohol, run errands for parties, clean up after events and even carry out household tasks for Park’s family. They also stated they were made to handle medical appointments and prescriptions, and that Park failed to properly reimburse business expenses.
One of the managers said they were verbally abused for refusing to drink and injured after being struck by a glass allegedly thrown by Park during a drinking session.
Following these claims, reports surfaced that Park’s one-person agency, NPark, had never been registered as an official entertainment management company under the law governing popular culture and arts businesses.
In a statement on Friday, NPark said that the two former managers, who had worked for the agency for one year and three months, received their severance pay upon leaving but later demanded an additional sum equivalent to 10 percent of the company’s previous year’s revenue — a demand that eventually grew to several hundred million won.
The agency added that responsibility for registering the company with the Ministry of Culture rested with the former employees who raised the complaint, and that they had falsely reported that registration had been completed.
“We acknowledge there were shortcomings in our operations and do not intend to avoid responsibility where appropriate,” the agency said. “However, due to continued pressure and misleading claims, we have determined that we can no longer respond passively and will take necessary legal action.”
