Entertainer Park Na-rae accused of embezzlement by two former managers, which her agency denies

Actor Cho Jin-woong's agency acknowledges past misconduct but denies sexual assault allegations

Entertainer Park Na-rae under investigation for assault after former managers claim abuse

Media outlet claims actor Cho Jin-woong was sent to juvenile detention as a minor for serious crimes

Entertainer Cho Sae-ho refutes claims regarding ties to organized crime figure