Actor Cho Jin-woong's agency acknowledges past misconduct but denies sexual assault allegations
Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 12:55
Actor Cho Jin-woong’s agency acknowledged that the actor engaged in wrongdoing as a minor, following allegations he committed serious crimes in his youth, but denied any involvement in sexual assault.
“After confirming with Cho, we have verified that there are actions he regrets from his youth,” the agency said on Friday.
However, it added that the statement was based only on facts that could be confirmed. “More than 30 years have passed, making it difficult to establish the full details, and the legal procedures related to the matter have already concluded,” it said.
Still, the agency stressed that Cho was not involved in sexual assault.
The agency also addressed allegations of misconduct after the actor reached adulthood, including bullying a fellow actor and driving under the influence.
“Cho also deeply regrets episodes from his adulthood, during which his poor judgment caused others concern,” it said. “He sincerely apologizes to anyone who suffered harm as a result of his past actions, as well as to those who supported him.
“This is not an attempt to conceal his past but [Cho's] resolution to become a better person. We again apologize for causing concern.”
Dispatch reported earlier in the day that the actor, while in high school in 1994, committed crimes, including sexual assault and theft; received juvenile protection measures; and was sent to a juvenile detention facility.
Dispatch also reported that he was fined in 2003 for assaulting a theater troupe member during a drinking session, and that he had his driver’s license revoked after driving under the influence.
Cho debuted in the 2004 film “Once Upon a Time in High School” under his stage name Cho Jin-woong instead of his legal name, Cho Won-joon. A source quoted by Dispatch claims the name change was intended to conceal his criminal history.
Meanwhile, online speculation has linked Cho to a 1994 case in Seocho District, southern Seoul, concerning three high school students accused of stealing a luxury car, sexually assaulting a teenage girl and robbery. According to reports at the time, police sought arrest warrants for the three on charges including aggravated theft and rape.
