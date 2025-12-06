Korea drawn with Mexico, South Africa and European qualifier at 2026 World Cup
Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 09:45 Updated: 06 Dec. 2025, 10:32
Korea has been drawn into Group A for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America, setting up group-stage matches against Mexico, South Africa and a winner of one of four European playoffs.
The draw took place on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Korea, ranked No. 22 in the FIFA rankings and placed in Pot 2, joined host nation Mexico from Pot 1, No. 61 South Africa from Pot 3 and a European playoff winner from Pot 4.
Four European teams — Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Ireland — will compete for the final slot in path D in the European playoffs. The most likely qualifier is Denmark or Czech Republic.
Korea’s group matches will all be played in Mexico, reducing travel demands during the tournament. Son Heung-min, who joined LAFC this season to adjust to North American conditions, will play all group-stage matches without leaving the country.
Korea opens against the playoff winner at the Estadio Akron stadium in Guadalajara on June 12 next year, followed by a match against Mexico at the same venue on June 19. The team will then travel to Monterrey to face South Africa at the Estadio BBVA stadium on June 25.
The World Cup will feature a record 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. Forty-two nations have already qualified for the tournament. The remaining six will be decided through UEFA and intercontinental playoffs in March.
As co-hosts, Mexico, Canada and the United States were automatically placed in Groups A, B and D, respectively. The remaining Pot 1 teams ranked No. 1 through No. 9, filled the other top seeds. Teams from Pots 2, 3 and 4 were then drawn into each group.
The ceremony featured appearances by athletes from major U.S. sports leagues. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal drew Korea as the first team in Pot 2, placing it in Mexico’s group. MLB player Aaron Judge drew South Africa into Group A, and NHL star Wayne Gretzky placed the European playoff path D winner into the group.
Korea avoided what media had described as a “Group of Death,” Group I, which includes France; Senegal, a continental playoff winner; and Norway. South Africa is the lowest-ranked team in Pot 3, and failed to advance from the group stage at its home World Cup in 2010.
Korea also avoided Italy, which is in playoff path A in UEFA qualifying. Under tournament rules, Korea was guaranteed to face one European team from Pot 4.
