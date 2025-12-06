 Korea drawn with Mexico, South Africa and European qualifier at 2026 World Cup
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Korea drawn with Mexico, South Africa and European qualifier at 2026 World Cup

Published: 06 Dec. 2025, 09:45 Updated: 06 Dec. 2025, 10:32
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal picks Korea during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Dec. 5. [YONHAP/REUTERS]

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal picks Korea during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Dec. 5. [YONHAP/REUTERS]

 
Korea has been drawn into Group A for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America, setting up group-stage matches against Mexico, South Africa and a winner of one of four European playoffs.
 
The draw took place on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Korea, ranked No. 22 in the FIFA rankings and placed in Pot 2, joined host nation Mexico from Pot 1, No. 61 South Africa from Pot 3 and a European playoff winner from Pot 4.
 
Four European teams — Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Ireland — will compete for the final slot in path D in the European playoffs. The most likely qualifier is Denmark or Czech Republic.
 

Related Article

 
Korea’s group matches will all be played in Mexico, reducing travel demands during the tournament. Son Heung-min, who joined LAFC this season to adjust to North American conditions, will play all group-stage matches without leaving the country.
 
The Korean national flag, or the taegeukgi, is on display as former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal picks Korea during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Dec. 5. [YONHAP/REUTERS]

The Korean national flag, or the taegeukgi, is on display as former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal picks Korea during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Dec. 5. [YONHAP/REUTERS]

 
Korea opens against the playoff winner at the Estadio Akron stadium in Guadalajara on June 12 next year, followed by a match against Mexico at the same venue on June 19. The team will then travel to Monterrey to face South Africa at the Estadio BBVA stadium on June 25.
 
The World Cup will feature a record 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. Forty-two nations have already qualified for the tournament. The remaining six will be decided through UEFA and intercontinental playoffs in March.
 
As co-hosts, Mexico, Canada and the United States were automatically placed in Groups A, B and D, respectively. The remaining Pot 1 teams ranked No. 1 through No. 9, filled the other top seeds. Teams from Pots 2, 3 and 4 were then drawn into each group.
 
The ceremony featured appearances by athletes from major U.S. sports leagues. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal drew Korea as the first team in Pot 2, placing it in Mexico’s group. MLB player Aaron Judge drew South Africa into Group A, and NHL star Wayne Gretzky placed the European playoff path D winner into the group.
 
Korea avoided what media had described as a “Group of Death,” Group I, which includes France; Senegal, a continental playoff winner; and Norway. South Africa is the lowest-ranked team in Pot 3, and failed to advance from the group stage at its home World Cup in 2010.
 
Korea also avoided Italy, which is in playoff path A in UEFA qualifying. Under tournament rules, Korea was guaranteed to face one European team from Pot 4.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea FIFA Mexico

More in Football

Korea coach sees no easy opponent in World Cup group

Korea drawn with Mexico, South Africa and European qualifier at 2026 World Cup

Son Heung-min mural to be unveiled on Tottenham High Road

The World Cup draw is usually a spectacle. This time, FIFA hopes bigger is better.

Korea coach finds it tough to predict best-case scenario at World Cup draw

Related Stories

[VIDEO] All you need to know: Mexico vs Poland

Korean companies consider options in response to Trump tariff threat on Mexico-made goods

Old amigo

Kia eyeing $1 billion EV expansion in Mexico, says Nuevo Leon Governor

No more ‘orphans of history’
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)