Grocery gouging
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 19:07
Food prices are pushing up the perceived cost of living, as it has surged over the past five years. According to Ministry of Data and Statistics, last month's food price index stood at 127.1 points, up 27.1 percent compared with 2020, which is set as the base year at 100. The photo shows people shopping at a large supermarket in Seoul on Dec. 7. [YONHAP]
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
