Paying at the pump
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 19:08
Paying at the pump — The weekly average price of gasoline and diesel at gas stations rose for the sixth straight week. The average gasoline price in the first week of December rose to 1,746.7 won per liter, up 1.7 won from a week earlier, according to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation's oil price information service. A gas station in Seoul on Dec. 7. [YONHAP]
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
