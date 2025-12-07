 Celebrity couple Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young expecting second child
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 13:54
Celebrity couple Oh Sang-jin, left, and Kim So-young, at the SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Dec. 17, 2022 [YONHAP]

Anchor-turned-entertainer couple Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young announced they are expecting their second child.
 
Kim shared the news on Instagram on Friday, writing, “Another baby has come into our family,” and added, “I’m already six months along, and our daughter Su-a will meet her sibling next spring.”
 

Kim also resumed her YouTube channel after a one-year hiatus, posting a video showing her husband and daughter’s reactions to the pregnancy. In the video, Oh said, “I feel both joy and pressure” as he prepares to raise a second child.
 
Oh joined MBC in 2006 and built his career as a prominent anchor and host across entertainment and current affairs programs. He left the network in 2013 and has since worked as a freelance broadcaster.
 
Kim joined MBC in 2012 and left in 2017. The couple met while working as announcers at the network and married in 2017. They had their first child, a daughter, in 2019.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
