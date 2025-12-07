In receiving award, Lee Yi-kyung vows to pursue legal action without 'leniency' against rumor-spreader
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 12:52
Actor Lee Yi-kyung publicly warned that he will show no leniency to the person who spread a rumor about his sexual life during his acceptance speech at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards held in Taiwan.
Lee took the stage at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards held Saturday evening at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, where he received a Best Choice award.
“This might not suit the festive atmosphere, but I’ll try to be confident and say this,” Lee said during his acceptance speech.
“It felt like I was hit with a hailstorm that no forecast warned of,” he said. “The person responsible has been sending apology emails and requests for leniency to my agency’s account. But I will make sure they are caught.”
“Is ‘SNL Korea’ watching? I get Thursdays off now,” he continued. “Haha and [Joo] Woo-jae, I miss you.” The remarks were interpreted as referencing his departure from the MBC variety program “Hangout with Yoo.”
Lee became the talk of the town in October after a social media post by a person who claimed to be a German national spread rumors about his sexual life, claiming that Lee sent lewd and offensive messages and demanded her photograph. His agency responded by announcing plans to pursue legal action against the spread of false and malicious information.
On Nov. 21, Lee explained that he had refrained from speaking earlier because his agency had asked him not to comment until a lawyer was hired and a criminal complaint was filed.
Regarding his decision to step down from “Hangout with Yoo,” Lee also said the show’s producers had recommended his departure. The production team later confirmed they had asked him to leave, saying that due to the nature of the program — a variety show meant to deliver weekly laughter — it would be difficult to continue working together amid the unfolding controversy.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
