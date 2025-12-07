 Korea not mulling joint drills as leverage for inter-Korean talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korea not mulling joint drills as leverage for inter-Korean talks

Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 20:05
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac speaks at the presidential office in central Seoul on Dec. 7. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac speaks at the presidential office in central Seoul on Dec. 7. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
South Korea is not considering adjusting its joint military drills with the United States as part of efforts to resume stalled talks with North Korea, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Sunday.
 
Wi made the remarks when asked whether Seoul might review the regular exercises with Washington to help revive inter-Korean dialogue, as Pyongyang has dismissed Seoul's overtures since President Lee Jae Myung's first six months in office.
 

Related Article

 
"If we are to resume dialogue, we need to consider what cards we can use. While there are many possible options, we are not directly considering using the Korea-U.S. joint exercises as a card," Wi said during a press briefing.
  
Wi acknowledged that progress in inter-Korean relations has been limited, pledging continued efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and resume dialogue with Pyongyang.
 
Last month, Lee said that although a stable peace regime in which large-scale exercises are unnecessary would be desirable in the long term, decisions on drills must depend on evolving security circumstances. He added that it is premature to draw conclusions on the matter, calling it "the most sensitive" issue for North Korea.
 
Pyongyang has long denounced the Seoul-Washington exercises as "war rehearsals," while the allies claim they are defensive in nature.
 
Lee has renewed his call for dialogue after Seoul proposed military talks to clarify the Military Demarcation Line to prevent unintended clashes near the border, but Pyongyang has yet to respond.

Yonhap
tags South Korea Joint drill North Korea USFK

More in Defense

Korea not mulling joint drills as leverage for inter-Korean talks

Isolationism highlighted in new U.S. security strategy while North's denuclearization dropped

Hegseth says 'special favor' for 'model allies' like Korea, consequences for those failing to do their part

North Korea absent from NSS as U.S. pivots focus to Taiwan and Indo-Pacific

Lots of pressure on allies, no mention of North Korea in White House national security strategy document

Related Stories

N. Korea slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, threatens to strenghten striking power

North Korea denounces South Korea-U.S. joint drills as 'dangerous provocative act'

Ex-USFK heads worry about politicization of joint drills

U.S. think tank proposes slashing USFK troop level to about 10,000 from 28,500

Where is our government?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)