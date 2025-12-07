Seoul sets up task forces for working-level talks with U.S. on nuclear subs, uranium rights, defense costs

The presidential office said Sunday it has established task force teams to support Korea's working-level negotiations with the United States on nuclear-powered submarines, uranium enrichment and Korea's share of defense costs.Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-jong said the Office of National Security has been drawing up a road map for follow-up measures to the security agreements reached during summit meetings between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump."We are working on a road map for consultations with the United States," Kim said during a press briefing. "Working-level discussions have been underway since this month, and we expect to see feasible outcomes in the first half of next year."Kim said relevant ministries will lead the consultations, while the presidential task forces will provide support.The move comes as Seoul and Washington are seeking to modernize their alliance by increasing Korea's role in its own defense and strengthening joint responses to regional threats, including challenges posed by China.Following his summit with Lee in Gyeongju during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Trump said he had approved Seoul's plan to build nuclear-powered submarines, a move that will require follow-up negotiations on shipyard and fuel arrangements.The two countries are also negotiating expanded rights for Seoul to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel, areas currently restricted under a bilateral accord.During a press conference earlier this week, Lee said Trump had proposed that the two countries form a 5:5 partnership to achieve Korea's aim of enriching uranium and reprocessing spent nuclear fuel on its soil.Korea's pledge to raise its defense spending to 3.5 percent of its GDP was formalized in a joint fact sheet issued last month after the two countries reached trade and security agreements.Yonhap