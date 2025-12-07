China omits 'denuclearization' from newly-released defense white paper
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 12:47 Updated: 07 Dec. 2025, 13:36
China has omitted the phrase “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” from a defense white paper for the first time in 19 years, signaling a possible shift in its position as it competes with the United States, analysts say.
According to a South China Morning Post report on Saturday, China released a white paper on arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation on Nov. 27, which did not include the previously standard expression of support for denuclearization.
Instead of the word “denuclearization,” the paper emphasized “resolving the Korean peninsula issue through political means.” In the section on nuclear nonproliferation, the document states: “With regard to the Korean peninsula issue, China adopts an impartial stance and adheres to the right approach of always working for the peace, stability and prosperity of the peninsula and the resolution of the Korean peninsula issue through political means.”
Analysts say China’s move reflects its heightened military rivalry with the United States and a tacit acceptance of North Korea’s nuclear status. Zhao Tong, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the SCMP that China no longer uses the term ‘denuclearization’ in its official documents, which is "in effect, tacit acceptance of a nuclear-armed North Korea."
He also said the decision suggests that China has opted to remove the nuclear issue from the agenda of its bilateral relationship with North Korea, following continued pressure from Pyongyang.
The last time China officially mentioned denuclearization was in March last year. At the time, Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed “dual-track progress” — the parallel pursuit of denuclearization and a peace agreement between the United States and North Korea — along with a phased and simultaneous approach.
In contrast, the ninth Korea-China-Japan trilateral summit held in Seoul two months later made no mention of North Korea’s nuclear program in its joint statement, breaking from previous summits.
The change in tone comes amid growing closeness between Beijing and Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II in September, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The official summary released after their meeting also made no mention of denuclearization — a departure from the five summits between the two leaders in 2018 and 2019, during which the issue had been included.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)