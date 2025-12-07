Son Beom-gyu steps down from PPP spokesperson role after sexual assault complaint filed
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 07 Dec. 2025, 16:54
Son Beom-gyu, former spokesperson for the People Power Party (PPP) and the party chair for Incheon Namdong, received a police complaint on suspicion of sexual assault filed by a councilor from the PPP.
Son wrote on Facebook on Sunday that he stepped down from his spokesperson role and appealed his innocence.
“It should have been a graceful Sunday, and on my birthday I thought about death,” Son wrote. “I died once. Starting today, I will reveal the truth about the sexual assault allegation.”
The PPP said Son submitted his resignation on Saturday, and that party leader Jang Dong-hyeok accepted it immediately.
“Jang ordered a swift fact-finding investigation by the party’s audit committee,” the PPP said.
The councilor filed a petition with the PPP's ethics committee on Sept. 15. The committee conducted in-person interviews with Son, the councilor and related figures in November.
Channel A reported that the councilor filed a police complaint on Nov. 10 with the Incheon Metropolitan Police, accusing Son of sexual assault and assault by abuse of authority. The councilor told Channel A by phone that Son assaulted them at a pub in February 2023 and that they filed the complaint.
The Incheon Seobu Police Precinct, which received the case from the metropolitan police agency, summoned Son for questioning on Dec. 2 and is continuing its investigation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
