 Son Beom-gyu steps down from PPP spokesperson role after sexual assault complaint filed
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Son Beom-gyu steps down from PPP spokesperson role after sexual assault complaint filed

Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 07 Dec. 2025, 16:54
Son Beom-gyu, a candidate for the People Power Party’s Supreme Council, delivers a speech at the party’s sixth convention at OSCO in Cheongju, North Chungcheong on Aug. 22. [NEWS1]

Son Beom-gyu, a candidate for the People Power Party’s Supreme Council, delivers a speech at the party’s sixth convention at OSCO in Cheongju, North Chungcheong on Aug. 22. [NEWS1]

 
Son Beom-gyu, former spokesperson for the People Power Party (PPP) and the party chair for Incheon Namdong, received a police complaint on suspicion of sexual assault filed by a councilor from the PPP. 
 
Son wrote on Facebook on Sunday that he stepped down from his spokesperson role and appealed his innocence. 
 

Related Article

 
“It should have been a graceful Sunday, and on my birthday I thought about death,” Son wrote. “I died once. Starting today, I will reveal the truth about the sexual assault allegation.”
 
The PPP said Son submitted his resignation on Saturday, and that party leader Jang Dong-hyeok accepted it immediately. 
 
“Jang ordered a swift fact-finding investigation by the party’s audit committee,” the PPP said. 
 
The councilor filed a petition with the PPP's ethics committee on Sept. 15. The committee conducted in-person interviews with Son, the councilor and related figures in November. 
 
Channel A reported that the councilor filed a police complaint on Nov. 10 with the Incheon Metropolitan Police, accusing Son of sexual assault and assault by abuse of authority. The councilor told Channel A by phone that Son assaulted them at a pub in February 2023 and that they filed the complaint.
 
The Incheon Seobu Police Precinct, which received the case from the metropolitan police agency, summoned Son for questioning on Dec. 2 and is continuing its investigation.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags People Power Party Son Beom-gyu sexual assault

More in Politics

Son Beom-gyu steps down from PPP spokesperson role after sexual assault complaint filed

Lee nominates human rights lawyer as chief state auditor

President Lee dismisses vice agriculture minister for ‘inappropriate conduct’

Lee's approval edges up to 62% on positive views of diplomacy

Presidential office accepts resignation of aide over alleged influence peddling

Related Stories

Ex-model tearfully tells jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16

Defense agency employee attempts suicide after humiliating sexual assault hearing: Report

No change, no victory (KOR)

Loopholes guaranteed

Useless confirmation hearing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)