Special counsel indicts PPP lawmaker Choo over alleged martial law role

A special counsel team indicted former People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho on Sunday on charges related to ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid last December.The team had sought an arrest warrant for Choo, but a Seoul court denied it last week, citing room for dispute regarding the facts of the case and insufficient grounds for the need for his formal arrest.Choo, once considered a key ally of Yoon's, is accused of deliberately and repeatedly changing the venue of an emergency party meeting on the night of Dec. 3 at the request of Yoon. The PPP was the ruling party when Yoon was the president.Due to the changes, only 18 of the PPP's 108 lawmakers took part in the parliamentary vote to lift Yoon's decree, which passed unanimously early the next morning among the 190 lawmakers present.In late November, the National Assembly approved a motion for Choo's arrest. By law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can only be put under arrest with consent from the Assembly.Meanwhile, the special counsel team also indicted former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn without physical detention on charges of inciting an insurrection following Yoon's martial law decree. He also faces charges of special obstruction of public duty.Hwang, who served under former President Park Geun-hye, wrote messages on his Facebook account following Yoon's brief imposition of martial law calling for rooting out pro-North Korea forces and those involved in alleged electoral fraud.He also called for the arrest of National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and then PPP leader Han Dong-hoon.A court also denied a warrant to arrest Hwang last month, citing insufficient explanations for the need for his arrest.Yonhap