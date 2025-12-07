Korea-bound Aero K flight returns to Taiwan after landing gear issue

A Korean passenger plane bound for home has turned back after a malfunction was detected in its landing gear system, temporarily stranding more than 160 passengers, the airline said Saturday.An Aero K flight that departed from Taoyuan, Taiwan, at 11:30 a.m. for Cheongju returned to Taoyuan about 20 minutes after takeoff, as it detected an abnormality in the hydraulic system of its right landing gear, the budget carrier said.A total of 165 passengers who were aboard the flight have moved to hotels provided by Aero K.An Aero K official said the airline is arranging for all passengers to return home the following day while working to minimize inconvenience.Yonhap