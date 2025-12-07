 Korea-bound Aero K flight returns to Taiwan after landing gear issue
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 14:08

Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 14:08
This file photo shows a plane operated by Aero K. [YONHAP]

A Korean passenger plane bound for home has turned back after a malfunction was detected in its landing gear system, temporarily stranding more than 160 passengers, the airline said Saturday.
 
An Aero K flight that departed from Taoyuan, Taiwan, at 11:30 a.m. for Cheongju returned to Taoyuan about 20 minutes after takeoff, as it detected an abnormality in the hydraulic system of its right landing gear, the budget carrier said.
 

A total of 165 passengers who were aboard the flight have moved to hotels provided by Aero K.
 
An Aero K official said the airline is arranging for all passengers to return home the following day while working to minimize inconvenience.

Yonhap
