Car collides with Saemaeul train in Boseong County, driver dies
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 15:10 Updated: 07 Dec. 2025, 17:05
A car collided with a Saemaeul train at a railway crossing in Boseong County, South Jeolla, on Sunday morning, killing the driver.
The crash occurred at 9:35 a.m. in the Joseong-myeon area, when Saemaeul train No. 1088 struck a passenger vehicle at a crossing.
The driver suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital, but died shortly afterward.
The train had departed Mokpo Station earlier in the morning and was en route to Suncheon. The crash occurred while the crossing gate was lowered.
Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
