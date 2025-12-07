 Crowds seek guidance after ‘Hard English’ CSAT
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 20:16
Parents and students pack Sungkyunkwan University’s Millennium Hall in Jongno District, Seoul, on Dec. 7, for an admissions strategy session hosted by Jongno Academy. [YONHAP]

Parents and students pack Sungkyunkwan University’s Millennium Hall in Jongno District, Seoul, on Dec. 7, for an admissions strategy session hosted by Jongno Academy. This year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) drew criticism from both students and parents for its unusually difficult English section — dubbed “bul-English,” or “hard English” — prompting heightened anxiety over admissions. 
