Early morning fire claims lives of Changwon couple
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 11:58
A couple in their 60s died in an apartment fire early Sunday in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.
The fire broke out at 2:36 a.m. Sunday on the third floor of a 16-story apartment building in Wolyeong-dong, Masan Happo District, Changwon.
It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze, which burned through approximately 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) of the apartment interior and caused an estimated 55 million won ($37,000) in property damage, according to the fire authorities.
Roughly 130 residents were evacuated.
The apartment, built in the 1990s, was reportedly not subject to sprinkler installation regulations at the time of construction.
Police and fire authorities believe the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault and are investigating the exact cause.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)