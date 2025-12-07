Entertainer Park Na-rae under investigation for assault after former managers claim abuse

Police seek removal of 'Korean accounts for sale' on Chinese e-commerce platform

Gov't steps in as Gwangjang Market controversy continues

Related Stories

Culture minister urges Gwangjang Market clean up its act after 'rip-off' claims surface

Traditional markets see resurgence in popularity thanks to trendy and tasty treats

Soak up the vibe as you sip on specials at this Gwangjang Market Starbucks

'A few shops cause problems': Gwangjang Market vendors respond to overcharging claims

Orion opens pop-up jelly store in Gwangjang Market