Gov't steps in as Gwangjang Market controversy continues
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 10:43
Gwangjang Market, a century-old labyrinth comprising food stalls and souvenir shops in central Seoul, faces the most scrutiny it has in years after tourists and locals accused some vendors of overcharging them and cutting corners regarding quality and quantity.
The latest incident began with a YouTube video, in which a visitor showed their audience what 4,000 won ($3) got them at a tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) stall: six pieces. A 7,000 won order of sundae (blood sausage) came with just nine.
“[The market's] got charm, but isn’t this a little pricey?” the video’s creator said.
Viewers were quick to post comments like “Isn’t this price gouging?” and “If you order the 8,000 won menu, they tell you only the 10,000 won one is available.” One commenter claimed to have “seen a vendor mix in other customers' leftover side dishes.”
Complaints that refuse to die down
It is not the first time the market's food stalls have been accused to charging too much or excessively pushing customers to buy add-ons.
In 2022, a video showing a vendor charging more than the listed price for sundae prompted public backlash and forced merchants to promise clearer pricing and standardized portions. In a now-viral video uploaded in early November by a popular YouTuber, a vendor appeared to charge her 10,000 won for a dish listed at 8,000 won, sparking another round of criticism.
But Gwangjang Market’s popularity has grown since then. The narrow aisles, located in Jongno District at the center of the capital, attract a mix of foreign tourists and young Koreans seeking what they call a “local” experience.
Longstanding food stalls selling bindaetteok (savory mung bean pancakes), gimbap (seaweed rice rolls) and raw octopus operate shoulder to shoulder with new clothing stores from domestic fashion brands like Matin Kim, Marithé et François Girbaud and Satur.
This blend has turned the district into a necessary stop for trend-conscious shoppers and travelers, adding pressure to vendors who depend on steady foot traffic.
A market divided against itself
Some merchants say that as crowds increased, so did the temptation for certain stalls to return to old dishonest practices now resurfacing in online complaints.
The controversy has deepened rifts inside the market. The Gwangjang Market merchants' association, which represents licensed shops, is preparing a damages lawsuit of more than 300 million won against a street vendor association whose members operate street stalls.
About 200 shop owners — whose businesses span food, clothing, bedding and traditional craft — claim that roughly 250 stall operators have hurt the entire market’s reputation by exploiting unclear pricing and aggressive sales tactics. Several said customer sentiment has soured and regular visitors have pulled back.
Officials intervene as tensions grow
With the criticism spreading across social media, government agencies have stepped in. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups held a meeting at the market with Seoul city officials and Jongno District leaders on Friday to discuss ways to rebuild trust. Representatives from both merchant groups attended.
Second Vice Minister Lee Byeong-gweon framed the issue not only as a business concern but also as a matter of national image.
“Gwangjang Market is the first gateway that introduces Korea. Foreign tourists experience a traditional market here before anywhere else,” he said.
He called for accurate price displays, transparent payment procedures and stronger support for foreign languages, including multilingual signs and information accessible via a QR code system.
Seoul and Jongno District officials proposed stricter oversight of street stall permits, real-name identification for stall operators and mandatory training on hygiene and customer service.
Many merchants say the backlash has already hurt business. They have asked for help from government agencies and promised to reorganize the market’s operations, from improved customer service training to better multilingual information for visitors. Some groups also pledged to strengthen internal inspections to avoid further controversy.
Lee said authorities would continue monitoring conditions and “make sure Gwangjang Market becomes a place that leaves foreign visitors with a positive experience.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYUNG-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)