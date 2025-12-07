 Incheon hairstylist fined for cutting customer’s earlobe during haircut
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Incheon hairstylist fined for cutting customer’s earlobe during haircut

Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 12:17
[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
An Incheon hairstylist was fined for cutting the right earlobe of a customer while giving a haircut. The incident occurred in Bupyeong District, Incheon, at 5:34 p.m. on Feb. 26. 
 
The customer required two weeks of medical treatment for the injury. 
 

Related Article

 
The Incheon District Court sentenced the hairstylist to a fine of 1 million won ($680) for professional negligence resulting in injury, the court said Sunday.
 
“The defendant had a professional duty to maintain the proper angle and avoid injuring a customer’s ear or skin, but neglected that responsibility and caused harm,” the court said in its ruling.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags hair dresser hair harm

More in Social Affairs

Coupang issues new notice to customers regarding data breach

Man who groped and then threatened renter given suspended sentence

Korea-bound Aero K flight returns to Taiwan after landing gear issue

More than 900 draft dodgers haven't returned from overseas trips the past 5 years, sparking lawmaker concern

Actor Cho Jin-woong's retirement sparks debate on juvenile accountability

Related Stories

Authorities warn consumers to be careful when using at-home perm or hair straightening products

Good hair, bad politics

Drug Safety Ministry flags posts peddling fake hair loss supplements

A little thin on the top (KOR)

Good hair, bad politics (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)