Incheon hairstylist fined for cutting customer’s earlobe during haircut
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 12:17
An Incheon hairstylist was fined for cutting the right earlobe of a customer while giving a haircut. The incident occurred in Bupyeong District, Incheon, at 5:34 p.m. on Feb. 26.
The customer required two weeks of medical treatment for the injury.
The Incheon District Court sentenced the hairstylist to a fine of 1 million won ($680) for professional negligence resulting in injury, the court said Sunday.
“The defendant had a professional duty to maintain the proper angle and avoid injuring a customer’s ear or skin, but neglected that responsibility and caused harm,” the court said in its ruling.
