 Man who groped and then threatened renter given suspended sentence
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 14:33
A man in his 50s who threatened to file a countersuit after being reported for a sex crime was given a suspended sentence on appeal.
 
The Chuncheon panel of the Seoul High Court’s Criminal Division 1 overturned the original one-year prison sentence for a 51-year-old defendant indicted for retaliation threats under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, and instead handed down a one-year sentence suspended for two years, the court said Saturday. The man was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.
 

The man forcibly groped a 19-year-old who had signed a short-term lease in a share house he operated in Chuncheon, Gangwon, on Sept. 16, 2022. The victim had moved in to prepare for the College Scholastic Ability Test.
 
After immediately fleeing the residence and reporting the assault to police, the victim discarded the share house’s card key and returned the following day with companions and officers to collect their belongings.
 
In response, the man sent multiple threatening messages to the victim, saying he would pursue legal action for alleged trespassing and theft. He also pressured the victim to withdraw the complaint, writing, “A man might act that way if he really likes someone,” and, “Even if I agree to a settlement, a criminal record will remain if you're indicted for trespassing and illegal search.”
 
On the day he requested a formal trial, the man sent another message warning that the victim’s future career could be harmed if the complaint was not dropped.
 
The lower court sentenced him to one year in prison and ordered him into custody, saying, “The defendant committed serious wrongdoing by threatening the victim to withdraw the complaint and has yet to be forgiven.”
 
Only after being taken into custody did he admit to the crime. During his appeal, he submitted around 20 letters of apology pleading for leniency.
 
The appellate court noted that the defendant had admitted to all charges, shown remorse and made a deposit in favor of the victim. It also took into account the victim’s stated intention to withdraw the complaint and the support of the defendant’s family in handing down a suspended sentence.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
