Pushing it to the limit

The Democratic Party is facing growing resistance even within the broader pro-government camp as it pushes ahead with creating a special tribunal for insurrection cases and introducing a new legal distortion offense. The party approved both bills at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and aims to pass them within the year, while also proposing a revision to prevent trials on insurrection or treason charges from being halted during constitutional review. Yet the presidential office, allied parties and even the party’s own members have raised constitutional and political concerns, warning that the leadership’s reliance on hardline supporters risks further isolating the ruling party. [PARK YONG-SEOK]