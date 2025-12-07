 Pushing it to the limit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Pushing it to the limit

Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
The Democratic Party is facing growing resistance even within the broader pro-government camp as it pushes ahead with creating a special tribunal for insurrection cases and introducing a new legal distortion offense. The party approved both bills at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and aims to pass them within the year, while also proposing a revision to prevent trials on insurrection or treason charges from being halted during constitutional review. Yet the presidential office, allied parties and even the party’s own members have raised constitutional and political concerns, warning that the leadership’s reliance on hardline supporters risks further isolating the ruling party. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Pushing it to the limit

Sunday's fortune: Focus on those family bonds, and be patient

Saturday's fortune: So much love, harmony and warmth

Friday's fortune: Strong energy for all the good things in life

A no-lose hand

Related Stories

Preventing child abuse together

What?…

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…

That didn't last long
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)