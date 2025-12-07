Jeju SK beat Suwon Samsung to secure return to top football league for 2026
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 18:33
Jeju SK ensured their return to the Korean football league for next year on Sunday after their second straight win in a key playoff series.
Jeju SK defeated 10-man Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2-0 in the second leg of their K League promotion-relegation playoffs at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo on the southern island of Jeju. Following their 1-0 win to open this series Wednesday, Jeju SK prevailed 3-0 in the aggregate score.
Jeju SK ended up in the playoffs after finishing in 11th place among 12 clubs in the top-flight K League 1. The Bluewings reached the playoffs as the runners-up in the second-tier K League 2.
The Bluewings, four-time K League 1 champions, were eyeing a return to the top competition after suffering direct relegation in 2023. However, after leading the K League 2 with 76 goals in 39 matches this year, the Bluewings failed to score even once in two playoff matches against Jeju SK.
Jeju SK tied for the second-fewest total in the K League 1 with 40 goals in 38 matches this year but managed more than enough offense in their playoff win. Jeju SK last played in the K League 2 in 2020.
Jeju SK scored less than a minute into the match and again in the dying moments of the first half, both goals coming off the Bluewings turnovers.
In the opening seconds, Bluewings defender Kwon Wan-kyu tried to make an outlet pass from deep in his own zone but ended up hitting Jeju forward Kim Seung-sub with the ball. Yuri Jonathan picked up the loose ball inside the box and passed it back to Kim, who beat goalkeeper Kim Min-jun for the stunning opening goal.
The Bluewings tried to answer back, with Matheus Serafim striking the right goal post in the 13th minute. But they went down a man when defender Lee Ki-je was sent off with a direct red card in the 41st minute after kicking Kim Jun-ha in the calf. Referee Song Min-seok initially gave Lee a yellow card, but it was upgraded to red after a video review.
Jeju SK capitalized on their man advantage about four minutes into added time. Yuri Jonathan forced a turnover just outside the Suwon box, and Italo Moreira sprinted into the area with the loose ball and doubled Jeju SK's lead with his right-footed shot.
Needing three goals just to pull into a tie in the aggregate score and force extra time, the Bluewings instead finished with just two shots on target.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
