Jeju SK beat Suwon Samsung to secure return to top football league for 2026

Jeju SK ensured their return to the Korean football league for next year on Sunday after their second straight win in a key playoff series.Jeju SK defeated 10-man Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2-0 in the second leg of their K League promotion-relegation playoffs at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo on the southern island of Jeju. Following their 1-0 win to open this series Wednesday, Jeju SK prevailed 3-0 in the aggregate score.Jeju SK ended up in the playoffs after finishing in 11th place among 12 clubs in the top-flight K League 1. The Bluewings reached the playoffs as the runners-up in the second-tier K League 2.The Bluewings, four-time K League 1 champions, were eyeing a return to the top competition after suffering direct relegation in 2023. However, after leading the K League 2 with 76 goals in 39 matches this year, the Bluewings failed to score even once in two playoff matches against Jeju SK.Jeju SK tied for the second-fewest total in the K League 1 with 40 goals in 38 matches this year but managed more than enough offense in their playoff win. Jeju SK last played in the K League 2 in 2020.Jeju SK scored less than a minute into the match and again in the dying moments of the first half, both goals coming off the Bluewings turnovers.In the opening seconds, Bluewings defender Kwon Wan-kyu tried to make an outlet pass from deep in his own zone but ended up hitting Jeju forward Kim Seung-sub with the ball. Yuri Jonathan picked up the loose ball inside the box and passed it back to Kim, who beat goalkeeper Kim Min-jun for the stunning opening goal.The Bluewings tried to answer back, with Matheus Serafim striking the right goal post in the 13th minute. But they went down a man when defender Lee Ki-je was sent off with a direct red card in the 41st minute after kicking Kim Jun-ha in the calf. Referee Song Min-seok initially gave Lee a yellow card, but it was upgraded to red after a video review.Jeju SK capitalized on their man advantage about four minutes into added time. Yuri Jonathan forced a turnover just outside the Suwon box, and Italo Moreira sprinted into the area with the loose ball and doubled Jeju SK's lead with his right-footed shot.Needing three goals just to pull into a tie in the aggregate score and force extra time, the Bluewings instead finished with just two shots on target.Yonhap