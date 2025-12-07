Korean team to face 'heated, elevated' competition in somewhat favorable World Cup Group A draw
Published: 07 Dec. 2025, 18:33 Updated: 07 Dec. 2025, 18:55
Korea drew Mexico, South Africa and a European playoff winner for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting up a group stage played entirely in Mexico with challenging altitude and heat conditions.
Korea avoided several difficult groups, including Group I with France and Norway and groups featuring Brazil or Argentina. Compared to Japan, which landed in Group F with the Netherlands and Tunisia, Korea received a draw many analysts considered manageable. But since every team in Group A may view the draw as favorable, analysts warned that the group could become unpredictable.
Korea will play all three of its group matches in Mexico despite the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“The draw essentially created a Mexico World Cup, not a North and Central America World Cup,” Korean national team manager Hong Myung-bo said on Friday. “Korea will play its first two games at high altitude.”
Korea starts the World Cup on June 11 against the winner of UEFA playoff path D before facing Mexico on June 18 in Zapopan. The city sits more than 1,550 meters (5,085 feet) above sea level. During the 1983 FIFA World Youth Championship in Mexico, manager Park Jong-hwan even made players train in masks to prepare for thin air.
Korea then travels to Guadalupe for its June 24 match against South Africa. June temperatures in Guadalupe reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) with high humidity, creating another demanding environment.
Travel distances remain manageable, with the flight from Zapopan to Guadalupe taking only 1 hour and 30 minutes. South Africa and the European playoff winner, meanwhile, must travel to Atlanta in the United States for their second match.
Kickoff times fall at 10 or 11 a.m. Korea time, meaning many office workers may need a half-day off to watch.
Mexico remains Korea’s most difficult opponent. Korea met Mexico at the 1998 and 2018 tournaments and lost both matches.
Korea drew Mexico 2-2 in a friendly in September in the United States, with goals from Son Heung-min of LAFC and Oh Hyeon-gyu of KRC Genk.
Players for Korea to keep an eye on are Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez and AC Milan forward Santiago Giménez, both of whom scored in that friendly.
With the field expanding to 48 countries, the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the round of 32, where the knockout stage begins.
Korea must secure at least one win. Analysts view South Africa, ranked No. 61 on the FIFA rankings, as a must-beat opponent.
Korea has never played South Africa before. South Africa is led by Belgian coach Hugo Broos and fields a squad with strong cohesion, though most players compete in the domestic league. But South African club Mamelodi Sundowns defeated K League club Ulsan HD 1-0 at the Club World Cup in June.
Korea will also face one of the four countries — Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic or Ireland — for a World Cup ticket. Which team will play Korea will be determined in March.
Denmark, ranked No. 21, is considered the strongest contender out of the four and features Christian Eriksen of VfL Wolfsburg and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Marseille, both former teammates of Son at Tottenham Hotspur.
ESPN projected Korea to advance from the group in second place behind Mexico. If Korea qualifies as a third-place team, the team could face Germany or Belgium in the round of 32.
Korea reached the round of 16 in the old 32-team format World Cup in 2022 and ended its run in the final 16 after losing to Brazil. Reaching the knockout stage in the upcoming World Cup would mark Korea's first time doing so back-to-back.
The Taeguk Warriors have reached the World Cup knockout stage only three times since their first World Cup run in 1954 — in 2002, 2010 and 2022 — with their exciting semifinal run in 2002 remaining their best result.
For Hong, the 2026 World Cup provides him a chance to redeem himself from the 2014 World Cup, during which he crashed out of the group stage with one draw and two losses with the squad.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN, PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
