 Finance minister calls for preparations to execute 2026 budget to prop up economy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Finance minister calls for preparations to execute 2026 budget to prop up economy

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 09:30
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, center, speaks at a fiscal execution review meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, center, speaks at a fiscal execution review meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

 
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Monday urged government ministries to thoroughly prepare for the swift execution of their budgets for next year to drive economic growth and support people's livelihoods, his office said.
 
"On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed the budget for 2026 within the legal deadline for the first time in five years," Koo said during a fiscal execution review meeting, attended by officials from the science, defense, culture, agriculture and other ministries.
 

Related Article

 
"As the budget has been swiftly finalized, we will thoroughly prepare in advance for its execution so that we can actively support the realization of an innovation-driven economy and the stabilization of people's livelihoods," he added, urging the ministries to complete devising their project plans by the end of this month.
 
Last week, the Assembly endorsed a government budget bill of 727.9 trillion won ($493.5 billion) for next year that calls for more spending to prop up the economy and on national defense.
 
Koo also called on the ministries to continue efforts to fully execute the 2025 budget and two extra budgets devised this year to boost domestic consumption and economic recovery.
 
As of end-November, 90.1 percent of this year's main budget has been executed, according to the finance ministry.
 
Some 94 percent and 98 percent of the supplementary budgets have each been executed as of end-November, it added.
 

Yonhap
tags Koo Yun-cheol budget

More in Economy

Finance minister calls for preparations to execute 2026 budget to prop up economy

As growth slows, targeted spending vital in expansionary spending, German central bank chief says

Paying at the pump

Grocery gouging

Korea's current account surplus decreases sharply in October following extended Chuseok holiday

Related Stories

Finance minister vows all-out efforts to curb food-related inflation

Finance Minister Koo likely to meet Bessent in Washington as trade talks stumble

Finance minister says FTA with U.S. still effective despite tariff deal

Ruling party, gov't agree to abolish breach of trust charge in criminal law

Finance minister nominee says will form project team for 'ultra-innovation items' in AI era
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)