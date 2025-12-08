Hana Financial opens two new branches in India
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 17:07 Updated: 08 Dec. 2025, 18:25
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Hana Financial Group opened two new Indian branches in Devanahalli and Mumbai last week, the company said on Monday.
There are now four Hana Bank branches in India, following the opening of Chennai's in 2015 and Gurugram's in 2019, completing the company’s “One India” network.
Hana Financial plans to provide locally tailored services, expand its supply chain finance and project finance and strengthen digital retail services.
Specifically, the Devanahalli branch will center on financial support for high-tech manufacturers, research and development firms and tech startups, as the city is in Bengaluru North District, the so-called Silicon Valley of India.
The Mumbai branch will focus on investment banking, syndicated loans, trade finance and foreign exchange services, adopting the city's reputation as the hub for finance and commerce.
The opening ceremonies for each branch, which took place on Wednesday for Devanahalli and Friday for Mumbai, were attended by Hana Financial Vice Chairman Kang Seong-muk, officials from the Korean Embassy in Chennai, citizens and customers.
“The new branches in India — the center of the global supply chain and a key strategic market — mark a new milestone in Hana Financial Group’s global expansion,” Kang said. “We will make sure that we establish our presence as a trusted financial partner for both Korean residents and locals in India.”
India has emerged as a market with promising growth potential with its young economy, massive domestic market and rapid digital transformation, according to Hana Financial. Government-led industrial policies have spurred investment in sectors like manufacturing, information technology, energy and infrastructure, which in turn has increased demand for financial services for Korean companies operating in India.
Hana Financial also opened branches in Los Angeles and Wroclaw, Poland, earlier this year. The company is set to open a Subic office in the Philippines in the first half of 2026.
